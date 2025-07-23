Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 13,178 Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 39,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 95,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,836.20. The trade was a 9.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 37,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $2,045,089.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,487 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,122.35. This trade represents a 6.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,156 shares of company stock worth $12,119,228 over the last 90 days. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKRO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.80 and a quick ratio of 16.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of -0.15.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.91. Equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

