Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,574 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 790.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target (up previously from $6.30) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

