Jennison Associates LLC Sells 13,696 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,696 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $111.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average of $100.83.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

