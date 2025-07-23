Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,853 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 850,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,712,000 after buying an additional 198,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 34,473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores stock opened at $135.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.38.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.94.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

