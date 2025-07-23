Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.18.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.65 and its 200-day moving average is $89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $149,054.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 141,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,869,765.20. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,106. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

