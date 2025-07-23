Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 3,396 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONV opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $87.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.77.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.4009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

