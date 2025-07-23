Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 350 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $294,552.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,651.04. This trade represents a 25.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $817,680.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,824. This represents a 35.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $274.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.04. The firm has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.25 and a 52-week high of $290.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. CME Group’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.80.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

