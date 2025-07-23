Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 4,181 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $53.59 and a one year high of $63.65.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

