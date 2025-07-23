Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 6,112 Shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 724.6% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 909.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IGPT opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.41 million, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $50.56.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Company Profile

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

