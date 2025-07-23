Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 648 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,805.68. The trade was a 30.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,710. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $272.98 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Melius Research raised Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Marriott International from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.90.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

