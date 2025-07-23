Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,256,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,302,000 after buying an additional 151,935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 984,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after buying an additional 90,504 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,449,000 after buying an additional 58,620 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMHI opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $49.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

