Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,112 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,948,000 after acquiring an additional 850,763 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,050,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $777,524,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

