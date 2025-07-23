Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,347 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,785,484.50. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,390. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $227.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.65. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $160.71 and a 12 month high of $246.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

