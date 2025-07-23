Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 230 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 85,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $54,981,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,406,452,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 513,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 102,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI opened at $165.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.70. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.17 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.52.

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

