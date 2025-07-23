Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 236 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,559,000 after purchasing an additional 655,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 422,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,051,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,139,000 after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.11. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $74.27 and a 52-week high of $91.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5418 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

