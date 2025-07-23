Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 3,010 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $598,390,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $277,989,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $264,207,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $123,829,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,054,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.67.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,890,387.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 99,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,581.50. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,749,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,791.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Melius Research upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Melius upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.