Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 3,010 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $598,390,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $277,989,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $264,207,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $123,829,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,054,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Kroger stock opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.67.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.
In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,890,387.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 99,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,581.50. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,749,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,791.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Melius Research upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Melius upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.16.
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
