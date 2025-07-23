Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 3,401 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,867 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,115,476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,841,000 after acquiring an additional 70,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,721,690 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,253,000 after acquiring an additional 339,924 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,603,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,275,000 after acquiring an additional 255,151 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 143,872.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,264,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth $40,032,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of RIO opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto PLC has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

