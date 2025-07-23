Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNOV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $5,062,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 500.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 147,768 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BNOV opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.64. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $41.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

