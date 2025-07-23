Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,309,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,051,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,432,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,141,000 after purchasing an additional 55,232 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,615,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,155,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $105.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average of $84.46.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.