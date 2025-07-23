Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,021,194,000 after buying an additional 163,462 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $475,714,000 after buying an additional 601,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,692,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,521,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $338,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,284,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,444,000 after purchasing an additional 244,264 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $40,332.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $260,231.40. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,043,352.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,113.80. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,720 shares of company stock worth $2,150,965. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.86.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of YUM opened at $148.44 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

