Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.45.

ODFL stock opened at $166.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.90 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

