Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,036,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,291,000 after purchasing an additional 814,713 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,485,527,000 after purchasing an additional 810,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,575,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,122,168,000 after buying an additional 393,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $700.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $560.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $544.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $613.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

