Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,872.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 136,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,270.74. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $395.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 111.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.30.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

