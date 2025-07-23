Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 703.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 47.5% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,217,215.48. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.48.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $104.81 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

