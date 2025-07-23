Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 175.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 463.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.16.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE CTRA opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

