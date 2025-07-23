Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 385.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 48.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE LNG opened at $222.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.20. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.36.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

