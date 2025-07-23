Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,098,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,760,000 after purchasing an additional 677,991 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

