Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,121 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 72,500.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 452,400.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $153,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $307,750.00. Following the acquisition, the president owned 811,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,902.40. This represents a 3.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 51,000 shares of company stock worth $634,930.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.