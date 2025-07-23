Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8,350.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,656,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $458,000.

FDIS opened at $97.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $104.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.33.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

