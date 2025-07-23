Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.07% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,994,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,253,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,609,000 after acquiring an additional 651,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 322,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,310,000 after acquiring an additional 293,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 230,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1751 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

