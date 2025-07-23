Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,173,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,089,000 after acquiring an additional 160,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $899,860,000 after purchasing an additional 85,270 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ResMed by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,706,000 after purchasing an additional 566,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ResMed by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,365,000 after purchasing an additional 290,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in ResMed by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 954,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,310,000 after purchasing an additional 212,201 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total value of $2,056,070.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 455,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,936,730.16. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $486,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,586.82. This trade represents a 25.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,013 shares of company stock worth $7,238,913 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $267.90 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.43 and a 12-month high of $268.65. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. KeyCorp set a $274.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 target price on shares of ResMed and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

View Our Latest Report on RMD

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.