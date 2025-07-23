Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 21.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 14.7% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 85.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BROS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on Dutch Bros and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.06.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

NYSE:BROS opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.65. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 531,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $38,280,502.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,373,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,970,654.66. The trade was a 18.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $48,300,235.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This represents a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $237,721,138. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dutch Bros Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.