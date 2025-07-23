Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 29,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 33.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Down 4.0%

LRCX opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $102.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average of $80.94.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Get Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.