Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,595 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.07% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,516,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,350 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,129 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -259.88 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0487 per share. This is an increase from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.29%.

