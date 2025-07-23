Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 772.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1,008.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $202.62 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $218.42. The stock has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

