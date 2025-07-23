Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 1,042,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,742,000 after purchasing an additional 91,681 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 521,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VXUS opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The company has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.99.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4851 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.