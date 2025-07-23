Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Veridan Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1627 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

