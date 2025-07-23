Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 24,939 Shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 273.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,757,000 after purchasing an additional 346,809 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,492,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after buying an additional 175,515 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,697,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,315,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after buying an additional 126,318 shares during the period.

Get Simplify MBS ETF alerts:

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MTBA opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.86.

About Simplify MBS ETF

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.