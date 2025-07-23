Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 4,418 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Members Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,676,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,092,000 after purchasing an additional 76,569 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 138,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 230,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

