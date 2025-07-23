Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 9,611 Shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2025

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRBFree Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.43% of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTRB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,617,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,435,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,356,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period.

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FTRB opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $320.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.09.

About Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF

The Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (FTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns from a core portfolio of US fixed-income securities with varying credit ratings and maturity. The fund selects securities through its Alpha Pod Process.

