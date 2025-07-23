Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,536,000 after purchasing an additional 194,659 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,774,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,753,000 after purchasing an additional 36,194 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,662,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 473,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,567,000 after purchasing an additional 344,423 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,629,000 after purchasing an additional 61,503 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.22. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.90 and a one year high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.51.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

