Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.99. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

