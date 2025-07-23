Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,967 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 551.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. CLSA upgraded General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 price target on General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.05.

General Motors Stock Down 7.9%

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.