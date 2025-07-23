Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,197.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000.

NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $71.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average is $65.19.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

