Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 22,257 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,257 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

