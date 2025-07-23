Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 3,078 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142,700.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $42.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

