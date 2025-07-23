Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 7,073 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,073 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSIG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,407,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,181,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,516,000 after buying an additional 354,539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,013,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,872,000 after buying an additional 288,666 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,291,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 672,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 225,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA FSIG opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.