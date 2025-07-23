Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $38,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter.

PSF stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

