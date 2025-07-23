Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 98,020.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $54.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $998.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.