Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $129.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $117.35 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,280. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays set a $119.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.